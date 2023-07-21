Apple TV HD is an even better value with $21 discount down to $79 (New 2023 low)

The best price of the year is now live on Apple TV HD. Bundled with that shiny new Siri Remote, the savings today now land at $79 shipped via Amazon, as well as Adorama. Normally fetching $100 these days, you’re looking at $21 in savings alongside a new 2023 low. We last saw the streamer land at $93 after trending around $120 for most of the early spring. Now, it’s $14 under our previous mention. While not the refreshed Apple TV 4K with the A15 Bionic chip that currently starts from $125, this HD model delivers a similar overall set top box experience with support for 1080p streaming. You’ll still get all of the access to Netflix, HBO, Disney+, and other services, alongside Apple Arcade, Fitness+, and HomeKit hub functionality, just in a package that may be better suited to the guest room or office than the main home theater. Not to mention, the all-new Siri Remote that owners are raving about. Get a closer look in our hands-on coverage. Head below for more.

Compared to the new third-generation version, the preceding home theater upgrade arrives with a similar design but is now powered by the A15 Bionic chip. Those performance gains enable support for HDR10+ content as well as Dolby Vision visuals and Dolby Atmos sound. Though one of the big downsides is that you’re ditching the Gigabit Ethernet port, which is only available on the higher-end model. Regardless, this is the most affordable way to bring a modern tvOS experience to your home theater with the recently-refreshed Siri Remote in tow.

Best Buy this week is also running an open-box sale with rare discounts on an assortment of Apple releases. Though for today’s context, the all-new Apple TV 4K is seeing one of its first-ever price cuts down to $123. The sale gives you another option to upgrade your television with Apple’s streaming media technology, just in a more home theater-worthy package.

Otherwise, go shop all of the Apple deals that are closing out the work week. Over the past several days, we’ve seen some notable offers go live on all of the releases that weren’t on sale for Prime Day, offering a chance to lock-in some summer saves on the latest M2 iPad Pro, M2 Pro MacBook Pros, and more.

Apple TV HD with Siri Remote features:

1080p HD high-quality video

Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound

A8 chip for great gameplay and app experiences

Apple Original shows and movies from Apple TV+

The latest hits from Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more

More ways to enjoy your TV with Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music

The new Siri Remote with touch-enabled clickpad

