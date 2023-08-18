Take your VR experience wireless with official Meta Quest 2 Anker buds down at $59 (Reg. $79)

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its Soundcore VR P10 Wireless Gaming Earbuds for $58.99 shipped. Regularly $79, this is 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we did see them drop to $60 back in May of this year, today’s offer slightly undercuts that offer to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. While they are compatible with Steam Deck, PS4, PS5, PC, and Switch, they are officially Meta co-branded for the Meta Quest 2 VR platform. With ultra low latency under 30ms, they leverage “2.4GHz high-speed wireless connection, a custom chipset, and a superior LC3 codec for fast audio transfer.” You’ll also find dual connectivity here – you can pair them with your smartphone over Bluetooth and to Meta Quest 2 using the included USB-C dongle “to answer calls without needing to pause your gameplay.” The 11mm drivers are joined by passthrough charging to prevent low battery from cutting your gaming session short as well, which means you can plug the cable into the included dongle’s USB-C port to charge while you play. More details below.

If you’re not looking for something officially licensed for Meta Quest 2 and can make do with a traditional set of wireless buds, one of the more entry-level Anker sets will save you a ton. The Anker P20i True Wireless Earbuds, for example, sell for $24 Prime shipped on Amazon and deliver a solid 30 hours of playback with app customizations and a water-resistant design for workouts and intense gaming sessions. Just don’t expect them to work with VR setups as cleanly and you’re certainly not going to get the dual connectivity option detailed above.

Taking it up several notches from there, we just spotted the best price ever on a new condition set of the Beats Studio Buds+. Now down at $130 Prime shipped, you’ll even find some refurbished units that drop the price even lower alongside multiple color options including the slick, conversation-starting transparent treatment.

And for an even more novel and interesting option, scope out our recent hands-on review of JBL’s new Tour Pro 2 ANC earbuds. They feature a full display mounted on the front of the charging case to channel some old school iPod vibes in a completely modern context and you can get a full breakdown of the user experience right here.

Anker Soundcore VR P10 Wireless Gaming Earbuds features:

Made for Meta: soundcore VR P10 true wireless gaming earbuds are authorized by Meta to work with Meta Quest 2. Take your VR gameplay to the next level with a lag-free wireless audio experience.

Ultra-Low Latency Under 30ms: Experience fully synchronized audio and video for seamless VR gameplay. LightningSync️ wireless technology uses a 2.4GHz high-speed wireless connection, custom chipset, and a superior LC3 codec for fast audio transfer.

Dual Connection: Simultaneously connect VR P10 to your phone via Bluetooth and to Meta Quest 2 using the included USB-C dongle to answer calls without needing to pause your gameplay.

Multi-Platform Compatibility: Plug in and play using the USB-C dongle to connect to Meta Quest 2, Steam Deck, PICO 4, PS4, PS5, PC, or Switch. Use the soundcore app and multiple dongles to switch between platforms instantly.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!