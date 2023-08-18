Beats Studio Buds+ land at new $130 all-time low with only second discount, refurb at $100

Woot is now offering only the second chance to date to save on a new condition pair of the just-released Beats Studio Buds+. Now dropping the all-new earbuds down to $129.95 Prime shipped, delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Down from $170, like you’ll still pay at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to $40 in savings. It’s a new all-time low and is $20 under our previous mention from Prime Day. Beats Studio Buds+ just launched back in May and arrive as the latest listening experience from Beats. Notable features include improved ANC and transparency modes, which are complemented by upgraded microphones and the slick designed build. There’s 36 hours of listening for good measure, and everything else you can read about in our hands-on review.

Those who don’t mind taking the refurbished route can also save even more on the new Beats Studio Buds+. Dropping down to $99.99 at Woot, you’re not only looking at an extra $30 in savings, but also scoring one of three colorways in the process. And you better believe that includes the slick new transparent styles. In addition to the black model you’ll find on the discount above, there’s also an Ivory style up for grabs, too. Includes a 1-year warranty.

As far as the latest from a more platform-agnostic solution goes, right now it’s all about the new Sony XM5 earbuds. These new flagship releases just hit the scene last month and arrive as easily my favorite buds of the year, not to spoil too much from our hands-on review. With some serious attention to detail with sound quality and improved ANC, these come with all of the other comforts you’d expect like 360-degree audio, multipoint Bluetooth, and even a smaller design than previous iterations.

Beats Studio Buds+ features:

Beats’ custom acoustic engine delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls. Hear what you want with two distinct listening modes: personalized Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode. More music, less charging with up to 36 hours of listening time. Enhanced compatibility with one-touch pairing and a robust set of native Apple and Android features. Find your fit with four pairs of silicone tip sizes to fit a wider range of ears. The tips create a comfortable seal for the best acoustic performance while keeping noise out.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!