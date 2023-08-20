Bring Belkin’s Apple Watch Fast Charger to your nightstand at new $40 all-time low (Save 33%)

Amazon is now offering the Belkin Apple Watch Fast Charger for $40.43 shipped. Normally fetching $60, you’re looking at a rare chance to save period, but most importably for today’s offer is the fact that this is a new all-time low. With $20 in savings attached, this is a few cents under our previous mention from back in May. Designed to support the most recent Apple Watch Series 8 or Apple Watch Ultra and their faster charging speeds, this nightstand companion sports a premium design that has a fold up charging puck for refueling in Nightstand Mode or just laying your wearable down flat. It’ll also work with older Apple Watch models, you just won’t get the faster charging speeds on any of them before Series 7. There’s no wall adapter in the box, but the charger itself uses a 1.2-meter USB-C cable that rounds out the package. Head below for more.

If you can live without all of built-in dock features found above, Apple’s official magnetic charging cable is a more affordable option. It’ll still juice up your Apple Watch Series 7 or 8 at the highest speeds, and clocks in at $28 on Amazon. It isn’t going to be quite as premium of a solution for the desk or nightstand, but will charge just as fast.

We also just took a hands-on look at a new release that delivers a more portable take on Apple Watch fast charging. Serving as the ultimate travel accessory for Apple Watch owners, Belkin’s new BoostCharge Pro arrives with a 10,000mAh battery packed into a premium package that’ll also top off your wearable as the fastest charging rate. We explore what to expect in our recent Tested with 9to5toys review.

Belkin Apple Watch Fast Charger features:

Close all your rings and upgrade how you power your Apple Watch with our BOOST↑CHARGE PRO Portable Charger. Leveraging the new charging module, you can charge your Apple Watch Series 7 up to 33% faster. Pick the view for you, it displays and charges your Apple Watch while lying flat or in Nightstand mode.

