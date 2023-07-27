Tested: Belkin’s new BoostCharge Pro is the perfect Apple Watch travel companion with built-in fast charger

Earlier this year, Belkin launched a new addition to its lineup that looks to simplify traveling with your Apple Watch. The new Belkin BoostCharge Pro at first glance looks to arrive with some pretty unremarkable specs at first glance – 10,000mAh batteries with 20W USB-C are hardly anything to be excited about. But where the new release does standout from everything else on the market is the built-in Apple Watch fast charger.

Hands-on with the new Belkin BoostCharge Pro with Apple Watch fast charger

Belkin’s newest power bank is taking aim squarely at your Apple Watch travel setup. Everything starts with the internal 10,000mAh battery, which then comes backed by two different ways to refuel gear in your kit. The most notable of these is the Apple Watch fast charging tech, which lets you get the full output for quickly topping off all Apple’s latest wearables.

Alongside the wearable-first aspects of the design, there’s also a 20W USB-C port on the bottom. On top of being used to refuel the power bank, it can also top off a second device like your iPhone. But does all of that justify the $100 price tag? We’re taking a closer look.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’ve been using Belkin’s latest power bank for the last few weeks, and I think I just found a new staple in my charging repertoire. It’s not going to be for everyone’s everyday carry, but Belkin has really made the perfect Apple Watch travel companion with its new BoostCharge Pro.

Let’s get the bad things out of the way to start. Yes, this is expensive. The $100 MSRP is hardly the most affordable option on the market for a power bank that can refuel your Apple Watch; even grabbing one of Apple’s official cables and pairing it with a similarly-sized battery should mean you can make out for far less than this recent release.

But it’s not about price this time around, and Belkin knows that. Sure, there are other power banks with integrated charging pucks built into the form-factor. But point me to any other model on the market that packs the same Apple Watch fast charging tech as Belkin. I’ll sit here and wait for you to sound off in the comments about how I missed some obscure release from some corner of Amazon, but you really will be hard-pressed to find any competition at any price point, let alone something with the same quality as Belkin.

Even with that price, I am not all too upset with the final package that Belkin has delivered here for its BoostCharge Pro. The soft touch finish on the exterior is one of the better material choices I’ve used for a power bank, while the form-factor itself is about as small as I’d expect from the features it provides. The reason to buy this new release from Belkin through really does start and end with the Apple Watch fast charging.

The USB-C port on the bottom that can dish out 20W of juice to another device is a nice touch, don’t get me wrong. But the whole reason why spending $100 for a 10,000mAh power bank isn’t a ridiculous idea in the first place is that it lets you enjoy the maximum charging speed from Apple’s wearable. No cables or cords to fuss with, just slide your fitness tracker over the integrated MFi puck, and you’ll be able to take full advantage of the improved charging speeds that Apple Watch Series 7, 8, and Ultra support.

That alone has earned it a place in my travel setup, particularly. Making this my daily driver might not be for me every single day, but any time I am going to be spending the night away from home you can bet it’ll have a spot in my bag. Just the sheer connivence of replacing the power bank I was already planning on bringing with me is enough to justify the price tag.

I absolutely hate over packing tech on trips, and Belkin BoostCharge Pro ensures that I don’t have to. Most people might settle with pairing an affordable Anker power bank with the charger that came with their Apple Watch, but I’ll be appreciating Belkin’s desire to keep things streamlined – even if I have to pay a little extra.

