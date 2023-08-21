Get live translations with these award-winning Bluetooth earbuds, now $149

Don’t have time to learn a language before your summer vacation? With the award-winning Mymanu CLIK S earbuds, you can get live translations delivered straight to your ears — and listen to crystal-clear music on the journey. Right now, they are just $148.99 at 9to5Toys Specials.

Travel isn’t only about seeing the sights. From meeting climbers at dawn in the Alps to sharing a fun evening with new friends in a Japanese karaoke bar, people and culture are both important parts of the vacation experience.

Of course, you could easily miss these moments if you don’t speak the local lingo. Thankfully, there is a way to communicate without constantly using your phone.

Winner of multiple Red Dot and CES awards, the Mymanu CLIK S earbuds help you to connect with people around the world. While most earbuds only play music or podcasts, these earbuds have a secret ingredient: live translation technology.

All you have to do is connect the earbuds to your phone and open the companion MyJuno app. This instantly opens up real-time translations in 37 different languages, meaning you can have live one-to-one conversations.

The earbuds can handle both speech-to-text and text-to-speech translation with impressive speed and excellent accuracy. You can see every line in the app via the built-in clipboard, and there’s a phrasebook for easy access to commonly used terms.

When you’re not trying to communicate in a foreign language, the earbuds provide HD sound quality for your audio content. Plus, you can use them to hear notifications and take calls.

They’re normally priced at $157, but you can grab the earbuds today for only $148.99 thanks to this special price drop.

