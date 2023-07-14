Buy a Seido Master Chef Japanese 8-piece knife set for $140 and get another one free

Every home chef needs a good set of knives. The Seido Japanese Master Chef’s 8-Piece Knife Set is about as good as it gets — so why not share the quality with a friend? Right now, you can grab a set for $139.99 via 9to5Toys Specials and get a matching set free!

Most European-style knives have a cutting angle of around 25 degrees. In contrast, Asian-style knives are set at 15 degrees. This makes them much better suited to precision work in the kitchen — such as cutting thin slices of salmon for sushi.

The folks at Seido have mastered the art of Asian knife-making. Using high-carbon stainless steel, they forge a range of blades that any chef would enjoy using.

This particular set includes an 8-inch chef’s knife, along with a bread knife and a slicing knife of the same length. You also get a 7-inch cleaver, two different Santoku knives, a 6-inch boning knife, and a 3.5-inch paring knife.

Each blade is made by hand, and decorated with a distinctive Damascus pattern. The steel is then matched with an ergonomic Pakka wood handle, which provides excellent grip.

The whole set is packaged in a handsome gift box, and a lifetime warranty.

Users are clearly impressed. Seido knife owners on Judge.me have given the brand an impressive 4.98 out of 5 stars, from over 1,200 reviews.

