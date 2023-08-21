Get round the clock security with Arlo’s Essential Spotlight Camera 3 Pack for $129

Amazon is offering the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera 3-Pack for $129 shipped. Down from its usual $350, this 63% discount is the all-time lowest price we’ve seen for this bundle. This security camera records video in 1080p for a clear and precise picture, giving you more to see with its wide 130º viewing angle. Its weather-resistant body allows for year-round security, and with its color night vision, you’ll be able to see important features like faces or license plates in full color as if the sun was still up. The device will send you smarter and more personalized notifications for people, vehicles, packages, and animals so that you can react quickly from the comfort of your phone’s lock screen – you can even hear and speak to visitors with two-way audio, which can also double as a baby monitor, nanny cam, or pet camera. Thanks to its 100% wireless design, you can utilize its security capabilities through Wi-Fi for a wire-free installation with no hub required. Battery output depends entirely on how often you activate and use the device for, with night vision using twice as much energy. You can also buy a single camera for $44, a 66% discount from its usual $130.

If you’re looking for alternative options for your home security, Amazon is offering the iconic Ring Spotlight Cam Plus for $170. It offers a wide-angle, 1080p HD video with Color Night Vision so you can check in at anytime with Live View. It comes with 2 motion-activated LED spotlights that turn on when they detect motion, and can sound the built-in security siren with just a few taps.

For other smart home upgrade options outside of security, check out our recent coverage of the Meross Outdoor Smart Plug. Compatible with Apple HomeKit (iOS 13 or above), Apple Watch, Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings – you’ll be able to control each outlet individually, making this smart plug a perfect addition to your holiday light displays, or any outdoor lighting in general. You can also read about the Eve Aqua HomeKit Smart Water Controller, which will allow you to be able to control your sprinkler or irrigation system via the Eve app or Siri. You can also read through our Smart Home hub for more ideas and deals to upgrade your living space.

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera Features:

Capture clear details in full high definition – Arlo’s Essential security camera records video in 1080p for a clear picture and see more of your property thanks to the wide 130º viewing angle. Coverage from every corner – Fast, wireless setup, the Essential Spotlight surveillance & security cameras deliver increased installation flexibility to get the perfect camera view. See important features like faces or license plates in full color, at night, with color night vision to make these outdoor security cameras the perfect cameras for home security.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!