meross Outdoor Smart Plug keeps lights on schedule rain or shine for $21 (34% total savings)

Amazon is offering the meross Outdoor Smart Plug for $20.99 shipped, after clipping on-page 5% coupon. Down from its usual $31 price, this discount brings you a combined 34% of savings and is the third lowest price we’ve seen for this product, with differences of cents to $3. Compatible with Apple HomeKit (iOS 13 or above), Apple Watch, Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings – you’ll be able to control each outlet individually, making this smart plug a perfect addition to your holiday light displays, or any outdoor lighting in general. You’ll be able to control the plug through the meross and Home apps, and even be able to set up a voice command function as well. By scheduling each socket to turn on and off automatically well in advance, you’ll decrease electrical waste, saving you on costs. Please note that the maximum current supported by this device is 15 amps.

Amazon also currently offers a sister device to the deal above, the meross Outdoor Smart Dimmer Plug for $23, also down from its usual $31. You can also save an extra 3% when you bundle this product along with a meross Smart Plug 4-pack. Similar to the deal above, this outdoor dimmer plug features the same compatibility options for control, and is able to adjust the brightness level of lights from 1% to 100% through the meross or Home apps.

Looking to further upgrade your home and bring it into the new age of smart home technology? For outdoor usage, check out this deal on the Eve Aqua HomeKit Smart Water Controller for $120, with clipping of the on-page 20% coupon. With this product from Eve, you will be able to control your sprinkler or irrigation system via the Eve app or Siri. You can set up schedules that automatically water your garden independently off your iPhone or home network, even when you’re away on vacation. If your looking for indoor upgrades, learn about products like the Wi-Fi Dual HomeKit Smart Plug which can turn a single wall outlet into two smart plugs, or the Bluetooth Yale Assure Lock 2 HomeKit Smart Lock to guarantee you never leave your home open while you’re away.

meross Outdoor Smart Plug Features:

IP44 weatherproof housing and sockets cover which help prevent rain from getting in. Outdoor smart plug is made for Garden, Backyard, Christmas tree, Kitchen, Landscape lighting, Bathroom, Porch, Balcony, Garage, Basement, Patio or Electric grill, Sprinkler, Washing machine, Lamps and other outdoor or indoor-use electric appliances, etc. Do not use it for pump.

