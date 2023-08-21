Belkin’s new 15W MagSafe charger with metal kickstand sees second discount to $22.50

Amazon is now offering one of the first chances to save on the new Belkin 15W MagSafe Charger with metal kickstand at $22.49 shipped. Down from $30, you’re looking at 25% in savings alongside both the second offer yet and the second-best discount. It comes within $2.50 of the all-time low, too. Launching as one of the latest third-party MagSafe chargers actually capable of dishing out 15W speeds to one of Apple’s latest iPhone 14 or other previous-generation handsets, Belkin’s model arrives now as one of the more affordable solutions out there thanks to today’s sale. Sporting some extra premium features over the likes of even Apple’s in-house model, there’s notably now a kickstand built into the back of the charger that lets you prop up your handset while it refuels. That’s also supplemented by a braided nylon USB-C cable for some extra durability when thrown in your everyday carry.

Alongside just the all-new metal kickstand models on sale, the same price is applying to the original models. There are quite a few colorways available between the different offerings, all of which sport the same 15W speeds and integrated, fold out kickstand.

For something a bit more capable, we also just took a hands-on look at Belkin’s 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charger. This offering arrives with not only the full MagSafe spec that’s capable of 15W charging and StandBy mode, but also an integrated Apple Watch fast charger. So if you’re looking to step up from just a single device charger, this will be able to handle refueling your entire Apple kit. Dive into our review for all of the details.

Belkin 15W MagSafe Kickstand Charger features:

This Belkin magnetic wireless charger pad is compatible with the Apple iPhone 14, 13, and 12 Series, and certified MagSafe Cases. The iPhone charger is also compatible with Qi-enabled devices, including AirPods Pro, and supported Android devices. This wireless MagSafe charger supports Apple fast charging technology, charging at up to 15 watts for iPhone. Designed with durable, high quality materials, and paired with certified over-voltage protection this MagSafe Charger is built to last

