Twelve South’s HoverBar Duo 2nd Gen iPad mount now $66 (Reg. $80), HoverBar Tower $108

Amazon now offers the Twelve South HoverBar Duo 2nd Gen for $66.32 shipped. Down from $80, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at $14 off. This is within $6 of the all-time low set only a few times before, too. It also comes in a black coat of paint for $2 more. Providing a flexible solution for propping up an iPad just about anywhere, Twelve South refreshed its HoverBar Duo stand last year with some quality of life changes to make it an even more compelling accessory. Ready to accommodate everything from 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pros to the smallest iPad mini 6, this stand features a premium aluminum build to go alongside its 2-in-1 design. The stand can uplift your tablet next to your Mac at the workstation as a second screen for SideCar, or even clamp underneath a cabinet in the kitchen for helping you follow along with recipes. We break down what to expect in our launch coverage.

If you’d prefer even more flexibility the even more recent Twelve South HoverBar Tower Mount is on sale for $108.08 at Amazon. Down from the usual $130 price tag, today’s offer is one of the first chances to save period and lands at the second-best price yet – just like its more desktop counterpart. Landing within $8 of the all-time low, the HoverBar Tower rests on your floor with an upright design that lets you adjust the height of your iPad between 3 and 5 feet off the ground. It sports the same compact mount as the second-generation Duo, which you can read all about in our hands-on review from last November.

Of course, all eyes right now are on Twelve South’s latest release, which switches it up to not protect your machine while out and about, but elevate it at the desktop. The new Curve SE MacBook Stand looks to provide an entry-level solution in the pricing department with a $40 MSRP, making all the right compromises to deliver a suitable workstation upgrade – at least according to our hands-on review.

Twelve South HoverBar Duo features:

HoverBar Duo is a moveable arm that attaches almost anywhere, allowing you to use your iPad hands-free in ways you never imagined. In the updated 2nd Gen model, a new quick-release clip allows you to switch from Destktop Stand to Shelf Clamp in seconds! In the kitchen, use the shelf clamp to attach HoverBar to a cabinet, and float iPad above the spills to view recipes or cooking videos.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!