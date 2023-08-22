9to5Toys Daily: August 22, 2023 – Apple Watch Ultra $99 off, Satechi 30% off sale, more

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2023/08/9to5Toys-Daily-82223-11.15-AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Wyze’s just-released Cam Floodlight Pro sees seco...
EcoSmart ECO 18 Electric Tankless Water Heater hits $31...
Save up to $150 on Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 at 2...
Sun Joe’s 10-inch 8A electric chainsaw doubles as a p...
Travel 45 miles on Schwinn’s Kettle Valley Electr...
Tested: Sennheiser HD 660S2 Headphones – wonderful hi...
EcoSmart’s ECO 18 Electric Tankless Water Heater ...
SheetGPT is ChatGPT for Google Sheets and it’s on...
Load more...
Show More Comments