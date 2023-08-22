Amazfit’s new GTR 4 smartwatch lands at best price of the year at $170 (Reg. $200)

Amazon now offers the Amazfit GTR 4 Smartwatch for $169.99 shipped. Available in three different styles, the savings today all land from the usual $200 price tag. This $30 discount is a new 2023 low and undercutting our previous mention from April by $10. As one of the first markdows ever, this has only been beaten once before back over the holiday shopping season last year. The new Amazfit GTR 4 delivers the brand’s latest wearable complete with a refreshed form-factor that comes centered around a 1.43-inch AMOLED display. It has 14-day battery life to keep you tracking everything from heart rate and blood oxygen levels to sleep, and 150 different workout activities. Amazfit’s latest GTR 4 was even featured by 9to5Google as one of the best Android smartwatches for November of last year.

On the more affordable end of things, the Amazfit GTR 3 clocks in at $153 right now. This is the previous-generation version of the featured wearable, taking a few step backs that ultimately save you some extra cash. The screen is just a tad smaller, but you’re largely getting the same fitness tracking experience with 150 different workout modes, the same sensors, and equal battery life.

Though if we’re talking fitness trackers, we have to at least mention the Apple Watch Ultra. It might not be the most appropriate wearable for the Android ecosystem, but is landing at new Amazon all-time lows today thanks to $99 discounts. Delivering one of the most robust fitness tracking experiences on the market right now, Apple’s latest also drops to $700.

Amazfit GTR 4 features:

The Amazfit GTR 4 uses industry-leading dual-band circularly-polarized GPS antenna technology – similar to that used in the aircraft and automotive fields – so you can enjoy stronger positioning that’s 99% as accurate as top handheld GPS locators. And you can even Import a route file to the watch from the Zepp App and navigate your way along it in real-time.

