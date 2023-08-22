Bring 6 classics to the game room: Arcade1Up’s 2-Player PONG Countercade now $155 (Reg. $230)

a close up of a device

Amazon is now offering the Arcade1Up PONG 2-Player Countercade for $155.20 shipped. Regularly $230, this is 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Currently on sale for $160 at Best Buy, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since a hangover holiday offer at $150 that reached into early January. Delivering on that nostalgic vibe without taking up as much as space as the brand’s larger cabinets, this Countercade delivers 2-player PONG action alongside other classics like Pong Sports, Warlords, Super Breakout, and Tempest. It features an 8-inch display, a headphone jack, and measures out at 19.5 by 6.75 by 15 inches. Head below for more Arcade1Up deals.

More Arcade1Up deals

As for the latest from Arcade1Up, check out this crossover collaboration with lifestyle and fashion brand Kith. The new Marvel machine is easily one of my favorite designs in the collection, featuring retro comic book-style graphics of Cyclops and Wolverine. Get a complete rundown of the special edition right here in our launch cvoerage. 

Arcade1Up PONG 2-Player Countercade features:

Amazing additions to your home bar, office, dorm room or anywhere else you’d want to squeeze in some retro gaming, Arcade1Up’s counter-cades are compact in size, but tremendous in fun. Yep, here it is, the early wave video game sensation in all of its retro chic glory, PONG! Oh, and there’s way more counter appeal beyond the authentic gameplay of the original…inside are five additional Atari classics that utilize those spinner controls: Pong Doubles, Pong Sports, Warlords, Super Breakout and Tempest!

