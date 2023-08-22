Today’s best iOS game and app deals: 112 Operator, The Almost Gone, Jorel’s Brother, more

All of this morning’s best deals on iOS games and apps are now waiting down below the fold alongside some hangovers from yesterday. As per usual, the best Apple gear deals on the internet are waiting in our curated hub, including Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and much more. But for now we are focused on the apps including titles like Orderly – Simple to-do lists, 112 Operator, The Almost Gone, Jorel’s Brother, Darkest Dungeon, and more. Swing below the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ReeXpose – RAW Long Exposure: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pepi Super Stores: Mall Games: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 112 Operator: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Almost Gone: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Darkest Dungeon: Tablet Edition: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Jorel’s Brother: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: A Tale of Two Foxes: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: LE01 | Bass 808 Synth + AUv3: $3 (Reg. $4)

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: StashBot: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Great Coffee App: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Snap Markup – Annotation Tool: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Memorize Pi Digits – 3.14π: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Invading Horde – TD: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sparklite: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Motorsport Manager Mobile 3: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Delivery From the Pain: $3.50 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Siralim Ultimate: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Mars Info: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: ThreeKingdoms The Last Warlord: $5 (Reg. $13)

112 Operator features:

Manage emergency services in any city in the world! Take calls and dispatch rescue forces. Handle difficult situations, now depending on the weather, and traffic. Help the citizens through cataclysms and natural disasters, becoming a better emergency number operator every day! 112 Operator allows you to manage emergency services in any city in the world! Dispatch units, take calls and face situations caused by weather, traffic or changing seasons. Help the city survive escalating events like riots, organized crime, terrorist attacks, cataclysms, natural disasters and many more!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!