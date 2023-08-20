Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack returns to 2023 low with rare discount to $84 (Reg. $99)

Amazon is now offering the best price of the year on Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack. Now dropping in price for one of the first times this year, the in-house accessory sells for $84 shipped. It’s down from the usual $99 price tag and landing as a match of our previous mention from right after Prime Day. With the iPhone 15 slated to launch in just under a month, now if your chance to score the popular accessory at its lowest price of 2023 to pair it with Apple’s latest, or just your existing handset.

The 5,000mAh internal battery is backed by a magnetic ring to snap right onto the back of your smartphone. This being an official accessory from Apple also means that it has a trick up its sleeve that other MagSafe power banks out there can’t match, with the usual 7.5W output being paired with the ability to deliver a full 15W charging experience to your iPhone when plugged into another power source over USB-C. And in true Apple fashion, it has a slick white plastic shell that will work with everything from Apple’s mini handsets all the way up to its Pro Max releases. Dive into our first impressions post for a closer look and then head below for some recommendations on more affordable alternatives.

For a more affordable, and even more personalized way to take advantage of MagSafe charging while on-the-go, consider adding Anker’s PowerCore Magnetic 5K to your everyday carry. Clocking in at $30 or less for one of the five different styles, this brings the same 7.5W charging to your iPhone 14 as Apple’s official offering. We’re big fans of this Anker offering here at 9to5Toys, and you can learn exactly why in our launch coverage that breaks down how you’re not missing all too much by ditching the official Apple model.

Attaching the MagSafe Battery Pack is a snap. Its compact, intuitive design makes on-the-go charging easy. The perfectly aligned magnets keep it attached to your iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro — providing safe and reliable wireless charging. And it automatically charges, so there’s no need to turn it on or off. There’s no interference with your credit cards or key fobs either.

