Score a pair of Google’s latest Nest Cam Outdoor at $260 and save $100

Amazon is now offering a 2-pack of Google’s latest Nest Cam Outdoor at $259.98 shipped. Normally fetching $180 each, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings and matches the second-best price of the year. This comes within $20 of the 2023 low, as well. Featuring a weather-resistant build, Google’s Nest Cam Outdoor can be mounted outside to survey your property with its 1080p sensor and night vision support. Its internal battery means you don’t have to run any wires, either, while still enjoying the full benefits of an Assistant-enabled camera. And with two of them, you’ll be able to keep tabs on both the front and back yards, or any other space for that matter. Our hands-on review offers some additional details, too. Head below for more.

While it’s not on sale right now, going with the standard Google Nest Cam Indoor for $100 might be a better call. Much like you’d gather from its name, the Nest Cam Indoor is meant to be used inside and sports the same 1080p recording functionality as the lead deal with a wired form-factor and more affordable price to match. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

Elsewhere in the Google stable, we’re also still tracking discounts on both of the brand’s latest smartphones. Kicking off the lineup is the Pixel 7 Pro and its Tensor G2 chip, which fall down to $699 thanks to a $200 price cut. And if you’re not as keen on the flagship features, the Pixel 7 delivers a more affordable take on Google’s smartphone with a discount to $449.

Google Nest Cam Outdoor features:

Nest Cam has built-in intelligence and can tell the difference between a person, animal, and vehicle and send alerts directly through the Google Home app, no subscription required. Easily check in from anywhere 24/7 with 1080p HDR video[1] with night vision, and see what you missed with 3 hours of free event video history; add a Nest Aware subscription (sold separately) for up to 60 days of video history.

