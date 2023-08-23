ALLPOWERS’ just-released 1,500Wh power station sees first discount to $1,299 (Save $300)

Amazon is offering the ALLPOWERS R2500 Power Station for $1,299 shipped, after clipping the on-page $300 off coupon. This is the first discount we’ve seen for this product, amounting to a 19% markdown. With a rated power of 2,500W (peaking at 4,000W), this power station is able to supply energy to 99% of indoor and outdoor appliances, possessing four AC outlets, a 30A RV outlet, two PD 100W USB-C ports, four USB-A ports, two DC ports, and a car socket. Featuring a 1,500Wh battery pack made up of LiFePO4 batteries, it can be fully charged in just 1.3 hours with a wall outlet, and 2 hours with a compatible solar panel, for regular use of up to 10 years with the choice of three distinct charging modes: fast, standard, and silent. Equipped with short-circuit release switch, it can maximize the safety of charging and discharging and protect equipment from damage. You can gain smart control through the ALLPOWERS app, while also ensuring the safe operation of important devices like computers, refrigerators, or CPAP machines during sudden power failures. It comes with a 6-year warranty

Now that you have your power station, you’re going to most likely need a panel to help charge it up while out of the house. Amazon is offering the ALLPOWERS SP027 IP66 Solar Panel kit for $127, after clipping the on-page $40 off coupon. Compatible with most power stations on the market, this 100W foldable solar panel kit includes different sizes of connectors for your portable generator (MC-4 to Anderson / MC-4 to DC ). Constructed with durable and waterproof nylon and an adjustable bracket to receive the most effective sunlight, it houses short circuit and surge protection technology to keep you and your devices safe.

And while you’re out in nature, you’re going to want to bring some comforts from home I bet, perhaps entertainment options. Check out our recent coverage of the ViewSonic M1+ Portable LED Projector, which can easily be plugged in to your power station to give you that home theater experience while outside of your home. Or maybe you want to bring some kitchen gadgets to make meals easier, like the NutriChef Electric Pressure Cooker or the NutriChef Electric Griddle-Crepe Maker-Hot Plate Cook-top with Press Grill.

ALLPOWERS R2500 Solar Generator Features:

With huge rated power of 2500W (Peak 4000W), ALLPOWERS R2500 is ready to power 99% of indoor and outdoor appliances- electric vehicles, TV, fridge, coffee maker, air conditioner, toaster, microwave oven, CPAP, drill, Juicer, hair dryer for long time. With 1500Wh battery pack, it features 4* AC outlets, 1* RV outlet, 2* PD 100W USB-C ports, 4* USB-A ports, 2* DC ports, 1* Car socket. 30A RV Outlet is very suitable for long-distance outdoor RV travel.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!