ViewSonic’s M1+ Portable LED Projector brings the theater experience with you for $280

Amazon is offering the ViewSonic M1+ Portable LED Projector for $280.06 shipped. A 20% discount from its usual price of $350, this is a new all-time low for this product in 2023, coming in $20 cheaper than our previous mention back in June. This portable projector is perfect for enjoying movies outside of your home. Equipped with a built-in battery that provides up to six hours of power on a single charge, it also features inputs such as HDMI, USB, USB-C, and a MicroSD drive alongside 12GB of local storage. It also possesses built-in dual Harman Kardon Bluetooth speakers, ensuring you won’t need to worry about lugging audio equipment along as well.

To go along with your new projector, Amazon is offering the Hermitshell Travel Case for $16. Specifically designed for the ViewSonic M1+ projector, this hard travel storage carrying case will protect your favorite device from bumps, dents, and scratches along your journey. And if your Wi-Fi reaches far enough, or you’re using a mobile hotspot for service, you can also pick up the Amazon Fire TV Stick for $25, down from its usual $40. With this 38% discount you’ll be able to stream Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix, YouTube, and much more – just plug it in and begin your mobile binge in style.

If you’re hoping to extend your outdoor movie marathon, check out our past coverage of items like the ALLPOWER R600 299Wh 600W Portable Power Station. Built around LiFePO4 battery cells, this power station is able to power up to eight essential devices simultaneously with its two ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, one cigarette lighter, and one wireless charger. Or if you want a more typical home theater experience, sparing no expense, check out the TCL 98-inch Class XL Collection 4K OLED Smart Google TV.

ViewSonic M1+ Portable LED Projector Features:

PORTABLE PROJECTOR: Ultra-portable WVGA (854x480p) LED projector with shorter throw lens

EASY SETUP: Get set up in seconds with auto-focus, vertical keystone correction and 360 degree projection

PREMIUM AUDIO: Built-in dual Harman Kardon Bluetooth speakers (audio only)

BUILT-IN BATTERY: Provides up to 6 hours of power on full power mode

CINEMATIC COLORS: Cinema SuperColor+ technology with 125% Rec.709

FLEXIBLE CONNECTIVITY: inputs such as HDMI, USB C, USB, MicroSD drive. Also comes with 12GB of local storage

