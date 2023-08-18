Logitech’s G PRO X Gaming Headset makes professional gaming affordable for $75 ($55 off)

Amazon is offering the Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset for $75 shipped. Down from $130, this 42% discount is the third lowest price we’ve seen for this product. Based on the award-winning PRO Gaming Headset design, the PRO X is the ultimate gaming headset, designed with and for esports pros. Upgrade your comms with the detachable 6mm Blue VO!CE mic, which tunes your voice in real time to sound richer and clearer with advanced noise reduction, compression and de-esser. Featuring next generation 7.1 and object-based surround sound, this headset gives you better in-game positional, distance, and object awareness during gameplay. Its advanced PRO G 50mm drivers ensure the delivery of clear and precise sound imaging with improved bass response – you’ll hear footsteps and environmental cues with clarity as if it was directly beside you, giving you a competitive edge. It also comes with a mobile cable featuring an inline mic so you can use the headset without the boom mic, a carrying bag, and a 2-year limited hardware warranty. Requires included USB external sound card, Windows PC, and Logitech G HUB software.

And since you’re already upgrading your battlestation’s audio, why not consider the two alternative bundles for the above headset – both of them also on sale? The first includes a PRO X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse for $205, down from $290. This mouse was meticulously designed with many of the world’s leading esports pros in mind – it features an ultra-lightweight body at under 63-grams, achieving a nearly 25% weight reduction compared to standard PRO wireless mice and is powered by Lightspeed, making it the most reliable PRO mouse yet. The second bundle deal includes the headset and the G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Tactile Keyboard for $231, down from $360. This keyboard with Lightspeed wireless gives you freedom from cords, creating a clean aesthetic and delivers 40 hours on a single charge. It features RGB lighting that synchronizes with any content – you can even customize each key or create your own animations from approximately 16.8-million colors.

And if you happen to be in the market for a new monitor, check out our recent coverage of LG’s 42-inch Class Oled Flex Smart TV with Bendable Screen going for $2,197 on Amazon. For a cheaper option, there’s the LG 27-inch Ultragear OLED QHD Gaming Monitor for $847.

Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset Features:

Meet the ultimate gaming headset, designed with and for esports pros. Hear like the pros with PRO-G 50mm drivers. Sound like the pros with advanced Blue VO!CE microphone technology. Play to win. Upgrade to supremely clear pro-level voice comms. Detachable 6mm Blue VO!CE mic tunes your voice in real time to sound richer and clearer with advanced noise reduction, compression, de-esser and more.

