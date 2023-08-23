Expand your DnD minis collection with ANYCUBIC’s Photon Mono M5 for $430

Amazon is offering the ANYCUBIC Photon Mono M5 for $429.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $170 off coupon. This 28% discount is the first markdown we’ve tracked for this product and a new all-time low. If you’re a game master and the cost of minis has you relegated to digital or theater-of-the-mind-style play, this is the perfect opportunity to start your collection. The 10.2-inch monochrome LCD screen (11,520 x 5120 resolution) with 480:1 contrast ratio brings model details into focus with a near-microscopic definition. With a printing size of 7.87-inches by 8.58-inches by 4.84-inches, this 3D printer adopts a high-stability and precision dual linear rails lead screw Z axis, combined with a high-wear-resistant POM clearance nut, to ensure the precise operation of the Z-axis micron-level without shaking, effectively eliminating the layer grain and displaying the beauty of details. With the Anycubic app, users can achieve online slicing, one-click printing, and monitor printing progress from their smartphones. A new support algorithm reduces damage to models’ surface, making support and bottom valve removal much easier while the software also allows for one-click repair options for damaged models. The app also supports OTA online upgrades, unlocking new features, as well as a help center where you can view tutorials to enhance your 3D printing experience.

And rather than wait for the small sample of resin that comes with your 3D printer to run out, you can stock up ahead of time to ensure you can properly prepare for your next session with enough models by ordering a 1kg (500mL) bottle of ANYCUBIC 3D Printer Resin for $40, or $10 cheaper with a Prime membership. Amazon is also offering the ANYCUBIC Mini Purifier for $38, a 17% discount from $46. It uses a high-density activated carbon filter with a thickness of 18 mm and a weight of 17 grams, which can effectively absorb the odor generated by the resin during the 3D printing process.

For a cheaper option on a resin 3D printer to get that minis collection started, read our past coverage of the ANYCUBIC 4K+ Photon Mono 2. With a printing size of 143mm by 89mm by 165mm/5.6-inch by 3.5-inch by 6.5-inch, which is 20% larger than the Photon Mono 4K, the exposure time of single-layer printing is shortened to 1.5-3 seconds, greatly saving your time and improving printing efficiency. If you’re new to 3D printers in general and just looking for a beginner-friendly starter device, check out the ANYCUBIC Kobra Plus.

ANYCUBIC Photon Mono M5 Features:

Abycubic Photon Mono M5s boasts a 10.1-inch monochrome LCD screen with 11520*5120 resolution, bringing model details to life with near-microscopic precision. Additionally, the impressive contrast ratio of 480:1, ensuring that the edges well-defined. With the Anycubic APP, users can achieve online slicing, one-click printing, and monitor printing progress from their smartphones. Anycubic Photon Workshop 3.1 offers an improved slicing experience in punching, supporting, shelling, and layout arranging. Using the laser-engraving process for the printing platform, allows the build plate to have a better flatness than the sandblasting platforms, which can effectively enhance the adhesion of the model, reduce the situation of the printing model falling off and warping, and greatly improve the printing success rate.

