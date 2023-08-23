Google’s latest Nest Doorbells see refurb discounts: Battery at $83, wired $95 (Orig. $180)

Best Buy is now offering the latest Google Nest Doorbells on sale for the best prices yet when you opt for Geek Squad Refurbished models. Starting with the battery-powered offering at $82.99 shipped, today’s offer lands from the usual $180 going rate. It’s well below the sale price you’d pay for a new condition model at $150 right now, clocking in at not only a new all-time low, but also $97 off. It comes joined by the wired counterpart at $94.99. Down from $180 as well, the savings today also land at a new all-time low. There’s $85 in savings, too. Both come backed by 90-day warranties. Head below for more.

The new wired Nest Video Doorbell arrives with the 24/7 recording feature that its untethered counterpart is missing. It packs much of the same refreshed design that on top of being less of an eyesore, integrates with Nest and your Assistant setup in much of the same way with 1080p recording to its local storage. Though if you don’t want to rely on your standard doorbell wiring, there’s also the battery-powered solution that we mentioned above too. This model makes some trade-offs like ditching 24/7 recording to help prolong battery life, but is $12 less. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

If you’d prefer to go with something a bit more flexible for your outdoor setup, Google’s latest Nest Cam Outdoor is on sale right now, too. You can score a 2-pack of the in-house releases for $100 off, dropping down to one of the best prices of the year at $260. These don’t need to be mounted on the front porch, and can really be placed anywhere around your property.

Nest Doorbell 2nd Gen features:

The 2nd-gen wired Nest Doorbell is always on, so you can know what’s happening at your front door around the clock.[2] Get intelligent alerts about people, packages, and animals, plus 3 hours of event video history – no subscription required.[1] Add up to 10 days of continuous recording with Nest Aware Plus. And set up and manage your video doorbell easily using the Google Home app.

