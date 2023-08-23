Samsung Galaxy S22+/Ultra handsets now up to $500 off at Amazon from $625 shipped

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering some notable deals on previous-generation flagship Samsung handsets, including the Samsung Galaxy S22+/Ultra. The deals come in at up to 38% off starting with the S22+ at $625 shipped. Regularly $800 directly from Samsung and sometimes going for over $900 at Amazon this year, this is at least $175 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is among the best we have tracked all year on a new condition unit at Amazon, coming within $38 of our previous mention and still a more than capable handset that costs well under the S23. Head below for more deals and details.

The Galaxy S22+/Ultra delivers previous-generation flagship features with a 6.6- to 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED display powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. Joining S Pen note-taking and doodling support (it is included with the Ultra models below), the Ultra also comes along with up to 108MP photo-taking prowess. Get a closer look at the Ultra model in our hands-on review and then check out the rest of today’s Amazon deals below:

Then swing by our Android deal hub to load your new device up with discounted apps and to check out this ongoing offer on Motorola’s all-new razr+ folding smartphone while it’s $100 off the going rate.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features:

For Gen Z, video isn’t just video. They think of it as a lifestyle – a universal language for how they learn, grow, express, talk, shop, connect, create, and fight boredom with their friends in real time. That’s why they’re demanding a mobile device that finally breaks all the rules of video and makes their everyday more epic than ever. Introducing Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the brilliant new smartphones designed specifically to break the rules of video to meet the needs of Gen Z’s native language.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!