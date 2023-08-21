Motorola’s all-new razr+ folding smartphone sees second discount to $900 (Save $100)

Amazon today is offering one of the very first chances to save on the all-new Motorola razr+. The just-released folding smartphone now sells for $899.99 shipped, dropping down from its usual $1,000 going rate. Today’s offer is marking only the second discount to date at $100 off, while also landing as the second-best price yet. It comes within $50 of the all-time low, which was set as an exclusive offer on Prime Day to a limited number of specially chosen shoppers. Our hands-on review breaks down what to expect from the new smartphone, but our first impressions couldn’t be better on the latest from Motorola. Below the fold we take a closer look at what to expect, too.

Motorola just launched its latest smart flip phone earlier in the summer, giving its classic razr some new life with all of the frills of a modern device. The folding experience is centered around a refreshed cover display that shines above all other foldables on the market. It has a 3.6-inch panel that’s backed by a 144Hz refresh rate. It’s large enough that you’ll actually want to use it for more than just a quick glance at notifications and the time, even offering support for a keyboard to pop up to quickly reply to messages.

From there, you’re looking at a folding 6.9-inch FHD+ panel with 165Hz refresh rate on the inner display of the Motorola razr+. A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip gives you the latest in Android silicon these days, and comes backed by 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage in tow, too.

Speaking of foldables, the latest smartphones from Samsung just launched towards the beginning of the month. Also seeing rare discounts that are still live right now, Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Flip 5 has received its first price cut since officially beginning to ship in August at $100 off. Much of the same rarity has landed on the first cash markdown on the new Galaxy Z Fold 5, too. This model is also seeing a $100 discount as the first chance to actually take some money off the MSRP.

Motorola razr+ features:

Access everything that matters—without opening your phone—on the largest, most advanced external display for a flip phone. Experience a fully interactive 3.6″ external display, then flip open for an ultra-smooth, incredibly vivid 6.9″ pOLED screen. With Flex View, stand your phone on its own at multiple angles, giving you entirely new ways to interact, capture, and create. Capture more detail in any light or go ultrawide and fit more in the frame. Get the ultimate selfies with powerful cameras and the external display.

