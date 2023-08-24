LEGO’s new 100th anniversary Disney Collectible minifigures are now back in stock

If you’ve been trying to complete the roster of new LEGO Disney minifigures from the 100th anniversary CMF series but have been fighting stock shortages, Amazon has your back today. Now back in stock, a 6-pack of the blind bag figures are now listed at $29.34 shipped. That’s slightly below asking price, but we’re more surprised to see them in stock and ready to ship period. Having sold out over the past few months, you haven’t been able to score these online at LEGO’s own site since earlier in the summer. Head below for all of the details.

While each of the collectible minifigures normally sell for $5 each, going with this 6-pack delivers the added benefit of getting six entirely unique characters. Normally buying them individually means you’ll risk getting duplicates, but picking up one of this bundle packs gets you half of the wave – you just don’t know which ones.

As far as the 100th anniversary LEGO Disney CMF series goes, there are actually more figures than the typical collection. With 18 different characters making the cut, you’ll find some entirely new Disney icons getting the LEGO treatment like Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey, Baymax, and Ernesto de la Cruz to go alongside other mainstays from the vault who are getting some love as refreshed versions like Stitch.

Each of the blind bags come with one of the figures alongside a stand and fitting accessory. You can get a closer look at all 18 of the different LEGO Disney 100 Collectible minifigures in our launch coverage.

More on the LEGO Disney 100 Collectible minifigures:

Disney fans will be thrilled to revel in nostalgia and collect this fantastic array of iconic film characters: Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey, Pinocchio, Jiminy Cricket, The Queen, Stitch 626, Pocahontas, Cruella de Vil & Dalmatian puppy, Miguel & Dante, Ernesto de la Cruz, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Robin Hood, Prince John, Tiana, Dr. Facilier, Queen of Hearts, Mulan, Aurora and Baymax.

