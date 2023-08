Logitech MX Keys backlit keyboard upgrades your macOS workstation at $105

Amazon now offers the Logitech MX Keys Advanced Keyboard for $105 shipped. Down from $120, you’re now looking at the third-best price of the year. Today’s offer comes within $7 of the 2023 low from several months ago. While it isn’t the just-refreshed S version that we’ll break down below the fold, Logitech’s MX Keys Advanced is one of the more popular workstation upgrades on the market for Macs thanks to its premium build with matching Space Gray finish. Alongside a macOS keyboard layout, this model sports a backlit design with both Bluetooth and the USB wireless receiver connectivity backed by FLOW support rounding out the package to switch between various devices in your setup. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect.

Compared to its newer S counterpart, the Logitech MX Keys packs nearly an identical feature set. There are some adjustments, like the quieter design that earns the new keyboard its S designation in the first place thanks to Quiet Click technology. Another difference is that the new MX Keys S is made of 26% post-consumer recycled plastics for a more environmentally-friendly build.

Otherwise, there’s the same multi-device support, 10-day battery life, and illuminated design as the original. Whether those adjustments are worth the extra $5 is largely up to you, but the lead deal still delivers a little extra savings.

Just don’t forget to go check out the new Pro Keyboards for Mac that ZAGG released last month. We took a hands-on look at how the new compact offerings stack up, finding them to be a bit pricey. But if there’s one silver lining, it’s the built-in Qi charging support that makes these keyboards stand out from everything else on the market.

Logitech MX Keys Advanced features:

Designed for Mac: Compatible with Apple MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac & iPad models. MX Keys for Mac is optimized for macOS, iPad compatible, finished in Space Gray – and features a Mac key layout. Spherically dished keys are crafted for the shape of your fingertips – and feature a Mac key layout. A row of Fn keys can be customized for your specific creative workflow. Confidently type on a keyboard crafted for comfort, precision, and remarkable stability. The aesthetic minimalism and timeless construction fit perfectly with your Mac setup.

