One of the best Amazon prices yet hits August’s Home Smart Lock + Connect at $170, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmart HomeAugust
Reg. $200 $170

Amazon is now offering some solid price drops on the August Home Smart Lock + Connect at $169.99 shipped in both black and silver. Regularly $200, this is a straight up $30 cash discount and the best price we have tracked in months. This offer comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low to make the brand’s most affordable current-generation smart lock even less pricey. Just as you would expect from an intelligent front door solution, you can leverage smart devices or your voice (Alexa and Google Assistant) to lock and unlock your door, “grant keyless access, and keep track of  who comes and goes, all from your August App.” The Auto-Unlock feature knows when you arrive home and unlocks the deadbolt as you approach and the whole thing “simply attaches to your existing” lock on the inside of your door – your existing keys will still work as well and it provides a discreet smart solution you can’t really see from the outside. Head below for more details and some deals on the HomeKit models. 

While not the lowest prices we have tracked, there are also some pre-Labor day deals running on the brand’s 4th Generation Wi-Fi Smart Lock with HomeKit support as well as the Smart Keypad bundle:

Then head over to our smart home hub for additional details on intelligent lighting, more smart locks, and this new all-time low on Aqara’s recent mmWave Presence Sensor FP2 with HomeKit. Another notable option you’ll find there delivers Eve’s HomeKit Weather Station with Thread at its best price yet, coming down to $52.50 for a limited time. Get a closer look at that deal right here

August Home Smart Lock + Connect features:

  • Total control. Lock and unlock your door, grant keyless access and keep track of  who comes and goes, all from your August App.
  • Upgrade your existing lock. Simply attaches to your existing deadbolt, on the inside of  your door. Your existing keys will still work.
  • Control guest access. Send guest secure keys to friends, family or people you trust  instantly, all from the August app.
  • Auto-Unlock. Auto-Unlock knows when you arrive and unlocks the door as you  approach. Never fumble for keys again.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
August

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

CalDigit’s portable SOHO MacBook Dock with 10Gb/s...
Bose’s popular ANC Headphones 700 now start from ...
New condition Nintendo Switch OLED consoles are going f...
Apple Pencil 2 returns to second-best price of $89 at A...
This Camplux mini-tank electric water heater hooks dire...
Skipping iPhone 15 next month? Anker’s new Nano L...
Latest Anova Nano sous-vide machine has you cooking lik...
Oral-B’s Guide smart electric toothbrush uses Alexa f...
Load more...
Show More Comments