One of the best Amazon prices yet hits August’s Home Smart Lock + Connect at $170, more

Amazon is now offering some solid price drops on the August Home Smart Lock + Connect at $169.99 shipped in both black and silver. Regularly $200, this is a straight up $30 cash discount and the best price we have tracked in months. This offer comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low to make the brand’s most affordable current-generation smart lock even less pricey. Just as you would expect from an intelligent front door solution, you can leverage smart devices or your voice (Alexa and Google Assistant) to lock and unlock your door, “grant keyless access, and keep track of who comes and goes, all from your August App.” The Auto-Unlock feature knows when you arrive home and unlocks the deadbolt as you approach and the whole thing “simply attaches to your existing” lock on the inside of your door – your existing keys will still work as well and it provides a discreet smart solution you can’t really see from the outside. Head below for more details and some deals on the HomeKit models.

While not the lowest prices we have tracked, there are also some pre-Labor day deals running on the brand’s 4th Generation Wi-Fi Smart Lock with HomeKit support as well as the Smart Keypad bundle:

Then head over to our smart home hub for additional details on intelligent lighting, more smart locks, and this new all-time low on Aqara’s recent mmWave Presence Sensor FP2 with HomeKit. Another notable option you’ll find there delivers Eve’s HomeKit Weather Station with Thread at its best price yet, coming down to $52.50 for a limited time. Get a closer look at that deal right here.

August Home Smart Lock + Connect features:

Total control. Lock and unlock your door, grant keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes, all from your August App.

Upgrade your existing lock. Simply attaches to your existing deadbolt, on the inside of your door. Your existing keys will still work.

Control guest access. Send guest secure keys to friends, family or people you trust instantly, all from the August app.

Auto-Unlock. Auto-Unlock knows when you arrive and unlocks the door as you approach. Never fumble for keys again.

