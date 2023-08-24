Eve’s HomeKit Weather Station with Thread lands at new $52.50 low (Reg. $80)

Amazon is now offering the Eve Weather HomeKit Weather Station with Thread for $52.57 shipped. A new all-time low, today’s offer lands from the usual $80 going rate. It amounts to 35% in savings while marking one of the first chances to save in 2023, too. This is also below our previous $65 mention from earlier in the year. Supplementing your Siri setup with hyperlocal readings, Eve Weather can track temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure. It sports the brand’s signature aluminum design with e-ink display and an outdoor-ready build thanks to IPX4 water-resistance. On top of Bluetooth connectivity, there’s also Thread support to round out the package. Our recent HomeKit Weekly feature takes a better look at the experience, as well. Head below for more.

On the other hand, the Aqara Indoor Air Quality Monitor is a great alternative that will save you even more cash. This one integrates into the greater Aqara Zigbee ecosystem and brings various stats into your smart home like temperature, humidity, and TVOC. It’ll only set you back $37 at Amazon and sports an LCD display just like the more premium Eve offering above.

If you’re looking for a more capable way to monitor the air condition of your smart home, we’re also still tracking a discount on the Eve Room air quality monitor. This Thread-equipped accessory lands at $75 to go alongside a collection of Eve’s latest HomeKit gear.

Eve Weather Station with Thread features:

Track outdoor temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure over time and see the weather trend at a glance – on your iPhone or directly on the display. Ask Siri for the temperature and humidity level right on your doorstep. Elegantly crafted from anodized aluminum with IPX4 water resistance and completely wireless with a replaceable battery. HomeKit-enabled for unparalleled ease of use and advanced security; get up and running in a flash with quick & easy set up and no need for a bridge or gateway.

