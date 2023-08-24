Aqara’s recent mmWave Presence Sensor FP2 with HomeKit falls to new $71 low

A new all-time low is now arriving on Aqara’s recent Presence Sensor FP2. With the ability to supercharge your HomeKit setup thanks to monitoring movement and activity in your space, the accessory is now dropping down to $70.99 shipped at Amazon after the on-page coupon has been clipped. This is now the best price ever as one of the first discounts from the usual $83 price tag. It’s $12 off, as well as $4 below our previous mention. The new Presence Sensor FP2 from Aqara far exceeds what you can do with a typical motion detector or door/window sensor, letting you configure automations. It can be configured with up to 30 different zones, offering more specific customization for trigging scenes based on where someone is in your home – relying on mmWave radar to make it all possible. Our hands-on review takes a closer look at what to expect from the experience, too.

You could however just stick with a more typical door and window sensor for your automations. The new Aqara P2 sensor is easily the best option on the market, especially with its second-ever discount to $27. As one of the only models on the market for both Thread and Matter support, the new Aqara P2 door and window sensor lets you take full advantage of automating your HomeKit setup. Perfect for automatically turning lights on and off when you come in the front door or leave, this accessory can also be used to check whether a window is open before turning on the AC.

It’s a great option for added peace of mind in your smart home, or just a perfect option to really get more of the smarts out of your gadgets. The new sensor is compatible with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant out of the box, and can send you alerts when the sensor is opened or closed. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect.

If you’re looking for some other ways to expect your smart home setup, we’re also still tracking a discount on the Eve Room air quality monitor. This Thread-equipped accessory lands at $75 to go alongside a collection of Eve’s latest HomeKit gear.

Aqara Presence Sensor FP2 features:

The Aqara Presence Sensor FP2 (2.4GHz Wi-Fi REQUIRED) offers significant advantages over PIR infrared motion sensors by using a single radar sensor to monitor rooms of up to 40 m² (430 sq ft). You can also divide it into up to 30 zones, such as sofa, bed or desktop, etc. and set up individual automations for each zone. It is like having several PIR sensors at the same time with one Presence Sensor FP2. Please note: the FP2 is a wired sensor that should be constantly powered.

