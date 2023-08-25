BirdBike eBike delivers 20 MPH speeds at $930 (Reg. $2,299) for Labor Day Sale

Getting out in the fresh air and exercising by riding a bike can be a great way to commute and enjoy a day. But sometimes you need a little more speed and a little less physical excursion. That’s where electric boosts and motors come in handy. During a special Labor Day Sale, which runs from August 25th through September 4th, you can get a BirdBike eBike on sale for just $929.97 (reg. $2299).

This powerful e-bike can reach up to 20 MPH in speed and up to 50 miles in range. It comes with instant boost capabilities when when you press its throttle to the handlebar, so you can boost rides and get to your destination faster. The BirdBike eBike also comes with a 500W motor and a high-performance carbon drive train that helps you maintain stability on the road and while keeping your bike in good shape for a time to come.

The BirdBike eBike is rated an average of 5/5 stars by verified purchasers. One five-star reviewer named Kate Shoemaker wrote, “Wow! Having an electric bike is a total game-changer for getting around town.” Another five-star reviewer named Cam wrote, “I’ve been wanting an eBike forever and I’m so happy I could get one from Bird! My favorite part is how easy it is to switch modes.”

