Eve MotionBlinds bring Siri and Thread support to your window blinds at $170 low (Reg. $200)

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on the Eve MotionBlinds Kit with HomeKit at $169.96 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $200, you’re looking at one of the first discounts of the year at $30 off. It’s a match of the 2023 low, and the first chance to save in quite some time. Eve MotionBlinds bring smart home controls to your existing blinds with support for Siri and scheduling in tow. This kit works with HomeKit out of the box thanks to both Bluetooth and Thread, allowing you to set schedules with the rest of your gear. The whole assembly features a motor that slides into the tube of your existing blinds, replacing the chain mechanism. We previously covered what to expect over at 9to5Mac, too.

Today’s Eve MotionBlinds discount is as well-timed as they come to try and take the spotlight away from the new SwitchBot Curtain 3 that just hit the scene today. Offering a different take on automating the natural light of your home, the newest SwitchBot release mounts onto your curtain rod in order to pull back the blinds or automatically close them at night. The whole assembly now works with Matter, meaning you’ll find native HomeKit support out of the box much like the Eve counterpart above. It arrives at $90 today on Amazon, and is also more affordable for those who don’t need the full blind treatment.

If you’re looking for some other ways to expect your smart home setup, we’re also still tracking a discount on the Eve Room air quality monitor. This Thread-equipped accessory lands at $75 to go alongside a collection of Eve’s latest HomeKit gear – all of which is at some of the best prices to date.

Eve MotionBlinds features:

Enjoy the convenience of smart shading: upgrade your existing blinds and control them conveniently via app or Siri and sustainably increase energy efficiency in your home. Effortlessly set schedules on Eve MotionBlinds that automatically open and close your blinds according to your daily routine – independently of iPhone and home network. Use scenes to control all blinds and other Apple HomeKit-enabled devices at the same time. With HomePod mini, HomePod, or Apple TV as a home hub, you can control the blinds both from home or on the go.

