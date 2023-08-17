Eve’s latest HomeKit gear now on sale: Air quality monitor $75, outdoor cam $219, more

Amazon is now offering the latest Eve Room HomeKit Air Quality Monitor for $74.95 shipped. Just make sure you clip the on-page coupon found on the listing page to lock-in the savings. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer is marking a return to the 2023 low with $25 in savings attached. This is the best price in over a month, as well. The perfect upgrade to really make your smart home, well, smart, the Eve Room delivers air quality monitoring features. It can track temperature and humidity on top of being able to keep tabs on airborne particle readings, all of which is exposed to HomeKit for automating fans, humidifiers, and air purifiers. This newer version packs Thread support on top of Bluetooth, and rocks the same aluminum frame as before with an E-ink display. Eve also just started rolling out Matter support back in December, too. Dive into our launch coverage for some additional info. Head below for more.

As for those looking to surveil your yard, Amazon is now also offering the Eve Outdoor Cam with HomeKit for $218.89 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $250, this is marking one of the first discounts of the year at $31 off.

Having just launched last summer, the new Eve Outdoor Cam brings HomeKit Secure Video to your Siri setup with a weather-resistant design that can be mounted just about anywhere. It features a 1080p sensor on top of its motion alerts and two-way audio, also arrives with a 157-degree field of view. Rounding out the security features, there’s a built-in dimmable floodlight for adding some extra protection to your home. Get the full scoop on what to expect in our recent HomeKit Weekly feature.

Other Eve HomeKit gear on sale:

Eve Room with Thread features:

Keep your home’s indoor air quality clean and healthy with Eve Room. The award-winning indoor air sensor with Apple HomeKit technology measures air quality (VOC), temperature, and humidity levels in your home. Detect harmful VOC levels caused by everyday items, and track when indoor air quality drops. You can then ventilate in good time, and adopt healthy habits by following the history in the Eve app.

