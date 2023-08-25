Make D&D minis on the ELEGOO Saturn 8K resin 3D printer at $342 low (Save 20%)

Reinette LeJeune -
$205 off $342

Amazon is offering the ELEGOO Saturn 8K MSLA 3D Printer for $341.99 shipped. Over the first half of the year the price on this product fell from its original $547 down to $428, with this newest 20% drop off coming in at the new all-time low. Featuring a 10-inch monochrome LCD screen with a 7620 by 4320 resolution and a XY resolution of 28.5 microns allowing you to print sharper figures with ultra-fine details. With a build volume of 219mm by 123mm by 210mm, this printer offers a far larger space for your printing needs – whether its one large figure or multiple smaller batch parts done in one printing. It even comes with a USB-powered purifier with activated carbon to absorb and filter unpleasant resin odor during its operation.

Anyone who has used a resin 3D printer knows that once you’ve finished printing, you have to wash and cure your model. If you’re going to invest in a printer of the above caliber or greater, you might want to consider the ELEGOO Mercury X Bundle for $180, on sale 16% down from its usual $214. This bundle deal includes separate washing and curing stations that can house and handle small, medium, and large models without difficulties.

We’ve covered quite a few different 3D printers over the years, and to learn more about brands outside elegoo, you can check out recent coverage of the Anycubic Photon Mono M5. With a printing size of 7.87-inches by 8.58-inches by 4.84-inches, this 3D printer is a rival to the above Saturn model for all your varying needs when it comes to resin printing.

Elegoo Saturn 8K MSLA 3D Printer Features:

ELEGOO Saturn 8K resin 3d printer comes with a 10-inch monochrome LCD screen with a resolution of 7680×4320 and an XY resolution of 28.5 microns. You can print sharper models with ultra-fine detail and tight tolerances, only requiring 1-3s exposure time per layer. The scratch-resistant tempered glass above the LCD screen with 9H hardness has an excellent light transmission and screen protection. The 28 LEDs matrix UV light source with a unique double convex lens design to reduce light scattering and provide powerful light contrast, so that the light is vertically projected on the LCD screen at a smaller angle of 5 degrees, thereby improving printing accuracy and reducing tolerances for prototype print dimensions.

