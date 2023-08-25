Prepare for fall with this EGO Power+ electric string trimmer and blower combo at $249

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ Cordless String Trimmer & Blower Combo Kit for $249 shipped. Down from its usual $300, this 17% discount is the second lowest price we have seen for this product and the best price of the year. With autumn’s approach, there will be plenty of work around the yard and what better way to prepare than with this trimmer and blower combo kit! The blower features a 2.5Ah ARC lithium-ion battery that gives you 75 minutes of runtime on a single charge alongside its brushless motor that that reach 250 to 530 CFM, delivering low vibrations to ensure prolonged motor life. Utilizing the same battery and brushless motor technology, the string trimmer offers a 15-inch cutting swath with variable speed control to tackle any job that arises.

To round out your lawn care equipment needs, Amazon is also offering the EGO Power+ 21-Inch 56V Cordless Lawn Mower for $429. Offering the torque of gas without the noise, mess, and fumes, this mower is equipped with a 56V 5Ah ARC lithium-ion battery that gives it up to 45 minutes of cut time. You get six positions of adjustable deck height ranging from 1.5-inches to 4-inches, with a three-in-one function of being able to mulch, bag, and discharge, depending on what the job calls for. Comes with charger included.

If you’re in the market for other brands, there’s plenty to choose from – and most have regular deals going on, like Greenworks’ 5-piece Brushless Power Tool Combo kit, featuring a 1/2-inch drill driver, 1/4-inch impact driver, an 8-piece driving set, a 200Lm flashlight, a 1-1/8-inch cordless reciprocating saw, 7-1/4-inch cordless circular saw, two 2Ah batteries, a charger, and a carrying case. This is one of the most expansive combination deals we’ve seen from this brand. You can read more about it here.

EGO Power+ Cordless String Trimmer & Blower Features:

String Trimmer: 15 in. cutting swath

String Trimmer: Rapid Reload Head to quickly and easily reload 0.095 in. line

String Trimmer: Extended Aluminum Shaft

String Trimmer: Weather Resistant

Blower: Variable Speed 250 – 530 CFM

Blower: Turbine fan engineering

Blower: Turbo boost function delivers 530 CFM

Blower: Weather Resistant

Blower: 5 Year Warranty

