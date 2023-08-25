WD’s 2023 model 22TB backup desktop drive now $270 off at the $330 Amazon low ($15/TB)

We are now tracking the best Amazon price ever on the 2023 model WD 22TB My Book Desktop External Hard Drive at $329.99 shipped. Regularly $600, this is a sizable 45% price drop and the lowest price we can find – Newegg charges this price for the 18TB model. Since releasing back in February, it has only really ever dropped in price three times at Amazon and today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low at $270 off. No, it’s not going to be as fast as the speedy external SSDs out there, but you’re certainly not going to be getting a massive 22TB of backup space for a price anywhere near this taking that route. You’re looking at $15 per TB here and about as much backup space as you’ll need for years. 256-bit AES hardware encryption and 5Gb/s USB speeds are included here, but it’s really the 22TB of archival space you can use as extra peace of mind on top of cloud-based solutions that’s the real highlight. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for additional details.

If the 22TB is overkill for you here, drop down to something like the 8TB model that’s selling for $167 shipped on Amazon right now. The per TB price isn’t nearly as good as the featured offer, but still well below the price of the SSD counterparts.

If it is the speed you’re after however, this particularly notable deal on Samsung’s rubberized T7 Shield Portable SSD is still live. Regularly up to $185, you can land one for $100 shipped on Amazon right now, just don’t expect that price to stick around for very long. Our hands-on review of the solid metal 2,800MB/s OWC Envoy PRO portable SSD should be on your radar as well.

WD 22TB My Book Desktop External Hard Drive features:

Massive capacity, up to 22TB capacity. (1TB = one trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.)

Includes software for device management and backup with password protection (Download and installation required. Terms and conditions apply. User account registration may be required.)

256-bit AES hardware encryption

SuperSpeed USB (5 Gbps); USB 2.0 compatible

Trusted storage built with WD reliability

