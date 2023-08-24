Samsung’s rubberized T7 Shield Portable SSD hits one of its best prices yet at $100 (Reg. up to $185)

Amazon is now offering a solid price drop on the Samsung T7 Shield 2TB model portable solid-state drive down at $99.99 shipped. Regularly $185 at Samsung, it more typically sells in the $150 range at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal undercuts our previous mention by $20 and very rarely does this model ever drop below $116. The latest in Samsung’s portable SSD lineup, we came away quite impressed from our hands-on time with the drive, noting solid performance, a good quality build, and the unique rubberized housing. It clocks in at 1,050MB/s with USB-C connectivity ready for all of your modern machines alongside a reliable IP65 protection rating against dust and water. Get a complete breakdown right here and head below for more.

Today’s featured deal also undercuts the prices we are tracking on the brand new Crucial models we spotted yesterday, for further comparison. Having said that, it also comes in at less than just about all of the comparable models out there right now as well. If speed isn’t as important to you, something like this Crucial X6 2TB variant will get you in the portable SSD game for $10 less, providing you can make do with the 800MB/s speeds.

Then check out the new golden Beetle X31 mini portable SSDs we featured as well as this ongoing deal on WD_BLACK’s 2,000MB/s 500GB P40 Game Drive SSD at $75. The latter of which is among our favourite models in the category with even faster speeds, a metal build, and customizable RGB halo lighting. Dive into the deal here and our hands-on review for a closer look.

Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD features:

Tough, fast, and compact, the all new rugged PSSD T7 Shield is built to endure with the space to create thanks to an IP65 rating for Dust and Water resistance. Transfer massive files in seconds; USB 3.2 Gen 2 and PCIe NVMe achieve soaring sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s, allowing you to edit directly from the drive; The high-tech rubber exterior with Dynamic Thermal Guard controls heat to maintain steady performance for even giant projects.

