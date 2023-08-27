Land a Ninja DualZone 2-basket 6-qt. air fryer with smart finish at $130 today ($50 off)

Amazon is now offering Ninja’s mid-2022 model DZ090 Foodi 6-quart 5-in-1 DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer for $129.99 shipped. This one hit Amazon back in September 2022 at $180, still typically fetches as much these days, and is now seeing a solid $50 price drop. While we did see it drop into the $100 range for the holidays last year and quickly back in May, today’s deal still delivers a notable discount to bring home a new dual air fryer that can cook two dishes at the same time. It features a pair of 3-quart frying baskets designed to eliminate the need for back-to-back cooking jobs like a traditional air fryer. The DualZone tech in place here is a nice touch as well – it ensures both baskets finish cooking at the same time no matter what you have in them. However, you can also use both baskets as a single larger cooker when needed for a traditional fry up with the ability to hold a total of up to 4-pounds of French fries or wings in one go. Head below for a closer look.

If you step away from the Ninja brand models, something like this popular Chefman cooker delivers some notable bang for your buck. Now on sale for $120, it doubles the cooking capacity and also brings a 5-in-1 setup to your cooking arsenal with the ability to bake, air fry, and dehydrate, as well as deliver rotisseries chicken and the like. Get a closer look right here while it is on sale.

Then swing by our home goods hub for additional deals on household essentials, cooking gear, and more. one notable deal you’ll find there has the 1,200-watt Nutribullet Pro+ personal-sized blender down at under $89 shipped, down from the regular $120 or more price tag. That’s on top of Amazon’s 14-piece stainless steel knife set and pine wood block on sale for just $18 as well.

Ninja DZ090 Foodi 6-qt. 5-in-1 DualZone Air Fryer features:

Eliminating back-to-back cooking like a traditional single-basket air fryer with 2 independent air fryer baskets. The Smart Finish feature, unlocks cooking 2 foods 2 ways that finish at the same time, or the Match Cook feature, easily copies settings across zones for full 6-qt. capacity. Air Fry, Bake, Roast, Reheat, and Dehydrate. Fit mains and sides at the same time for making small meals or up to 4 lbs. of French fries or wings. They have their own cooking baskets, cyclonic fans, and rapid heaters.

