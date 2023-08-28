Native Union’s 2-in-1 Belt Cable Duo is equal parts Lightning and USB-C at $40 (Reg. $50)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesNative Union
Reg. $50 $40

Amazon is now offering the Native Union Belt Cable Duo for $39.99 shipped in several styles. Down from $50, you’re looking at 20% in savings and only one of the first discounts of the year. It comes within $5 of the Prime Day mention, and is the first markdown since. This is the second-best price to date. The Native Union Belt Cable Duo lives up to its name by featuring two different options for charging a device. The USB-C cable terminates on the other end of its 5-foot cord in either USB-C or Lightning connections, letting you power up your iPhone or a MacBook from the same accessory. Our launch coverage fully breaks down what to expect. Head below for more.

Also on sale, the Native Union USB-C Belt Cable is getting in on the discounts at $29.99 on Amazon. It’s down from the usual $35 going rate and is marking one of the first discounts this year – just like its Duo counterpart above. This one sports the same braided nylon construction as the lead deal, just with a straight USB-C design that comes in two different designs. It supports up to 100W charging speeds, too.

For all of your other iPhone and Android add-on needs, this morning’s Smartphone Accessories post has you covered. There are a collection of discounts from every product category, including chargers, cables, cases, and more from $10. Just don’t forget to go check out Native Union’s new 140W USB-C GaN Charging Station that just hit the scene with a build made of recycled plastics.

Native Union Belt Cable Duo features:

The only charging cable you’ll ever need. Unique 2-in-1 dual connector head design charges all Lightning and Type-C devices with one single cable, with a patented metal pin to seamlessly switch between connectors. Wide compatibility including iPhone, Smartphones, AirPods, MacBook, iPad, Galaxy, Pixel, Kindle, drones, etc. Supports high-speed Power Delivery charging up to 60W for Type-C laptops & fast-charges your iPhone up to 50% iPhone in under 30 mins.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Native Union

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

OMOTON’s sand-blasted vertical metal MacBook/tabl...
Optoma True 4K UHD Gaming Projector hits new all-time l...
Oral-B Pro 5000 LED Bluetooth electric toothbrush hits ...
EcoSmart 7.2 kW Electric Water Heater boosts existing t...
Rare deal hits Samsung’s T7 Touch Portable SSD wi...
9to5Toys Daily: August 28, 2023 – M2 Pro MacBook Pro ...
Anker’s SOLIX F1200 Power Station hits new all-ti...
Golf Galaxy Summer Clearance Event takes up to 60% off ...
Load more...
Show More Comments