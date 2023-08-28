Native Union’s 2-in-1 Belt Cable Duo is equal parts Lightning and USB-C at $40 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the Native Union Belt Cable Duo for $39.99 shipped in several styles. Down from $50, you’re looking at 20% in savings and only one of the first discounts of the year. It comes within $5 of the Prime Day mention, and is the first markdown since. This is the second-best price to date. The Native Union Belt Cable Duo lives up to its name by featuring two different options for charging a device. The USB-C cable terminates on the other end of its 5-foot cord in either USB-C or Lightning connections, letting you power up your iPhone or a MacBook from the same accessory. Our launch coverage fully breaks down what to expect. Head below for more.

Also on sale, the Native Union USB-C Belt Cable is getting in on the discounts at $29.99 on Amazon. It’s down from the usual $35 going rate and is marking one of the first discounts this year – just like its Duo counterpart above. This one sports the same braided nylon construction as the lead deal, just with a straight USB-C design that comes in two different designs. It supports up to 100W charging speeds, too.

For all of your other iPhone and Android add-on needs, this morning’s Smartphone Accessories post has you covered. There are a collection of discounts from every product category, including chargers, cables, cases, and more from $10. Just don’t forget to go check out Native Union’s new 140W USB-C GaN Charging Station that just hit the scene with a build made of recycled plastics.

Native Union Belt Cable Duo features:

The only charging cable you’ll ever need. Unique 2-in-1 dual connector head design charges all Lightning and Type-C devices with one single cable, with a patented metal pin to seamlessly switch between connectors. Wide compatibility including iPhone, Smartphones, AirPods, MacBook, iPad, Galaxy, Pixel, Kindle, drones, etc. Supports high-speed Power Delivery charging up to 60W for Type-C laptops & fast-charges your iPhone up to 50% iPhone in under 30 mins.

