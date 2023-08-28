Smartphone Accessories: Belkin MagSafe Air Vent Car Mount from $28 (Reg. $40+), more

Amazon is now offering the Belkin MagSafe Air Vent Car Mount Charger for $41.99 shipped. Down from $60, you’re looking at 30% in savings as well as the best price of the year. We have seen it drop lower once before, but that was back in December of last year. Those who don’t need the bundled car charger and cable can also score just the Air Vent Mount itself for $27.99, down from $40 with the same 30% in savings attached. Making for a convenient place to prop up your iPhone 14 series handset, or even previous-generation 12 and 13 models, Belkin’s air vent mount has an adjustable ball head socket for getting the right angle. While there’s no charging capabilities, an integrated cable holder makes this an ideal solution for those who still rely on wired CarPlay and want a more effortless experience on-the-road. Check out all of the other best discounted Smartphone Accessories on tap today from $10.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

Belkin MagSafe Air Vent Car Mount features:

The Belkin Magsafe Compatible Car Charging Mount is compatible with the Apple iPhone 14, 13, and 12 Series, and certified MagSafe Cases. The Magsafe Compatible Car Mount comes with a 20W USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 car power supply, capable of 10W Fast Charging. Our powerful Magsafe compatible technology and high-quality base and vent mount keeps your device safely in place while driving. The Magsafe compatible car charging mount uses Magsafe technology to ensure perfect alignment. Even with one hand the embedded magnetic system allows you to easily place your iPhone on the charging mount without any hassle

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!