Native Union’s new 4-port 140W GaN charger features 90% recycled plastics and aluminum dock

Native Union is now the latest brand to launch a powerful GaN charging station. Joining the company of other popular releases, the brand is now launching its most capable multi-device charger to date with 140W of power in tow. Backed by a design with recycled plastics and an aluminum dock, Native Union’s latest looks to stand out from the competition.

Native Union steps up to 140W GaN Charger

Native Union is stepping up to the big leagues with a new multi-device charging station. Its most capable solution yet for refueling all of your gadgets at once, the new Native Union 140W GaN Charger arrives with a 4-port design.

Able to use all four ports at once thanks to the Gallium nitride tech, it sports dynamic power allocation that can redirect the 140W of power to any of the ports. That ensures that you can plug a M2 Pro MacBook Pro into one of the slots, knowing that once it quickly fuels up with the full power allowance, other devices will then be able to take advantage of the higher output.

The form-factor is very similar to what we’ve seen from other models on the market, too. Instead of plugging right into the wall, the Native Union 140W GaN Charger sports a braided cable that plugs into the wall. That way, you can position it on your desk, nightstand, or somewhere else and actually have better access to all four ports.

By far one of the biggest ways that the new Native Union 140W GaN Charging Station stands out from the competition is that it taps recycled materials for the build. Made of 90% recycled plastics, the exterior shell is a bit more environmentally-friendly than we’re used to seeing with these kinds of chargers.

The plastic form-factor also pairs with an option stand that keeps the charger upright and in place. It’s a bit more premium than we’ve seen from the likes of other brands, opting for an aluminum accessory instead of just another piece of plastic.

Launching at the $129.99 price tag, you’ll have to wait just a little longer to bring home the new Native Union 140W GaN Charger. You can currently lock in your order at Amazon, while over at the direct Native Union site you can put your name in to be notified when it does officially begin shipping.

9to5Toys’ Take

The GaN charging scene is as competitive as ever these days, and Native Union’s debut only makes it more the case. Which makes it a bit of a tough sell, just from how the package stacks up on paper. The $130 price tag is hardly the best value around, as Satechi’s more capable 165W competitor sells for $10 less – although that one tops out at 100W per port, rather than having full 140W to dish out to a single device.

But that doesn’t mean that Native Union 140W GaN Charger doesn’t have a lot going for it. I love the approach of using so much recycled plastic. Normally when we see brands touting sustainability claims, there will be a far less impressive stat attached than managing to hit 90% recycled plastics. That – paired with some more premium inclusions like a braided nylon cord and aluminum dock –surely make this a more eye-catching solution than most out there.

