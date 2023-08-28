Aqara’s HomeKit Video Doorbell G4 brings Siri control to the front door at $100 (Save $20)

Amazon is now offering the Aqara Video Doorbell G4 with HomeKit for $99.99 shipped. Down from $120, you’re now looking at the first discount in a few months at $20 off. It matches the Amazon all-time low and is one of the few chances to save on this more recent release. Equipped with HomeKit Secure Video support right out of the box, the Doorbell G4 comes centered around a 1080p FHD sensor that pairs to your Wi-Fi over 2.4GHz connections. It can be wired into place on your porch, or mounted anywhere while running on four AA batteries. On top of all the HomeKit features like secure connections, cloud video storage, and local AI detection, there’s also the bundled chime that brings audible alerts into the mix. Our hands-on review offers a closer look at what to expect.

At the $100 price point, let alone the full $120 MSRP, you’ll be hard-pressed to find another video doorbell that’s fit for a Siri setup. All of the other HomeKit offerings, like the Logitech Circle or Wemo Video Doorbell arrive at $200 or more, doubling the price you’d pay for the discount above.

As far as other notable smart home discounts go today, Aqara is taking center stage in some other categories. Also meant to upgrade the front door, a rare discount is still up for grabs on Aqara’s new HomeKit Smart Lock U100 which uniquely arrives with Apple Home Key support at $165. And speaking of unique, Aqara’s recent mmWave Presence Sensor FP2 upgrades your HomeKit setup with supercharged presence detection at a new low $71 price tag.

Aqara Video Doorbell G4 features:

Connect your Aqara Video Doorbell G4 to Apple HomeKit Secure Video to keep your data safe. To record and playback using HomeKit Secure Video, a subscription to iCloud is required. Notifications can be sent to your Apple devices. 24/7 recording helps you to check your front door – Micro SD card(not included) must be inserted. 24/7 recording is only available in wired powering mode. The event-based cloud storage of up to 7 days is included.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!