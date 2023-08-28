Score Pelican’s Marine waterproof floating phone pouch at just $8 today (Reg. $16+), more

Today only, as part of its Random Tech Stuff sale, Woot is offering some notable price drops on a range of accessories including the Pelican Marine Waterproof Phone Pouch at just $7.99. Shipping is free for Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly between $16 and $25 at Amazon, this is the best price we can find by a long shot. In fact, it has never dropped below $9 directly from Amazon with today’s deal ushering in the lowest we have seen for a single unit. You’re looking at an IP68 waterproof pouch to safeguard your most precious piece of EDC from the elements whether you’re on vacation by the pool, hitting the slopes atop the mountain, or out in the woods on an adventure. Made of a soft TPU material with a clear window on the front, you can still use your touchscreen and side buttons while it is safely stowed inside and it comes with the Hi-Vis Yellow neck strap for the price of entry here. Head below for more details.

Elsewhere in Woot’s Random Tech Stuff sale, you’ll find deals on everything from earbuds and Amazon streaming gear to Samsung 4K TVs, AirTag holders, and cables. The deals start from $5 Prime shipped and everything is neatly organized on this landing page for today only.

Speaking of waterproof pouches, Caseology just launched one of its own with an interesting vacuum pump mechanism to ensure a tight and secure fit around your smartphone. It is now available for purchase with a nice little launch deal at under $24 Prime shipped as well. All of the details you need are waiting in our launch coverage and be sure to swing by our smartphone accessories hub for more deals.

Pelican Marine Series Waterproof Phone Pouch features:

The Pelican Marine Waterproof Floating Pouch is built to get your phone and valuables through whatever you get into. The Marine pouch is IP68 rated for underwater submersion, but built in air cushions help ensure that it won’t be submerged for long. Take pictures anywhere, anytime! With the transparent material, you can have direct and proper access to the touch screen and camera; Sensitive touch allows you to use your phone as an underwater camera, to take sharp and clear photos and videos without removing your device from the waterproof phone bag

