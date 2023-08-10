Check out Caseology’s new universal vacuum pump waterproof phone pouch [Deal]

A new waterproof phone pouch from Caseology has now emerged on Amazon with a nice little launch deal. Caseology is a brand that usually catches headlines around here for its iPhone cases and MagSafe wallets, not to mention the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold/Flip 5 covers, but we have yet to feature a waterproof phone pouch from the brand. This one delivers a similar setup to those we have seen from Pelican (currently starting at under $19 Prime shipped) and others in the past, providing a universal sizing to support a wide range of devices as well as shoulder/neck strap and the see-through main compartment to keep your smartphone safe from splashes and the like, but with one interesting new feature. Head below for a closer look.

Caseology’s new universal vacuum pump waterproof phone pouch

As we alluded to above, the new Caseology waterproof phone pouch is just that; a plastic enclosure to keep your phone safe from water, dust, and the rest of the elements so you can keep your most important EDC by your side (or hanging from your neck) during activities of all sorts. This one is designed with a universal approach in mind and will work with all smartphones up to 8.3 inches in size – that means it will almost certainly still work with the upcoming iPhone 15 scheduled to launch next month for folks looking to upgrade.

Designed in Irvine, California, this model is IP68 certified against water and dust and comes with an adjustable shoulder or neck strap you can attach to four different points on the pouch itself.

Where this model varies from some of the others out there is with its vacuum pump system. Once your device is sealed inside, you simply repeatedly press the button along the bottom until you can’t anymore, effectively housing your device in both a water-tight seal and in such a way that its touchscreen screen is even more readable and usable, according to Caseology.

The new Caseology waterproof phone pouch is now available for purchase on Amazon at $25, but you can clip the on-page coupon to knock the price down to $23.74 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25.

