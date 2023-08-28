Samsung’s 12.4-inch 256GB Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet now $265 off via Amazon at $415 shipped

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 39% off Samsung Galaxy S7 FE tablets. You’ll find the 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 256GB Android tablet going for $414.99 shipped in all colorways. Regularly $680 and currently on sale for $580 directly from Samsung, this is $265 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we have some lower YMMV prices and trade-in offers directly from Samsung, today’s deal is among the best prices we have ever tracked on Amazon all-time. It might not be the new Galaxy Tab S9, but it is still a perfectly capable tablet and at a much lower price tag. Delivering a pro-grade 12.4-inch display, it runs on a Qualcomm SM7225 Octa-Core processor with 256GB of storage space and Android 11 built-in. The Wi-Fi tablet also comes with the S Pen included so you can take “notes in class, sketch out an idea or even doodle…[with] a responsive new design that feels closer to pen on paper than ever before.” Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.

Something like this Spigen Rugged Armor Pro case for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a notable way to keep your tablet scratch-free and protected from drops. Using a fraction of your savings, $23 of it to be exact, you can add a bit of peace of mind to your mobile setup when out and about, throwing your new tablet in and out of your bag.

And while we are talking Samsung, be sure to scope out the deals we spotted this morning on its flagship Galaxy S23 handsets. Now up to $200 off via the oficial Amazon listings, you’ll find models starting at $800 shipped with all of the details you need waiting in our deal coverage. Swing by our dedicated hub to fill out your Samsung tech ecosystem at a discount too.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE features:

A large 12.4 inch display brings your content to life in brilliant color whether indoors or outdoors, making Samsung Galaxy S7 FE a great tablet for study time or for a quick entertainment break. Choose a bold color – Mystic Black, Mystic Green, Mystic Silver or Mystic Pink — that makes it unmistakably yours. Take notes in class, sketch out an idea or even doodle with the included S Pen, featuring a responsive new design that feels closer to pen on paper than ever before. Master every assignment with Galaxy connectivity; Get more done on an expanded workstation that lets you hand off content between your devices, or enjoy a PC like experience with multiple windows open on your tablet.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!