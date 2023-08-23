Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9/+ tablets come with free keyboard covers at up to $160 off

Amazon is now offering some bundle offers on Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9 series tablets. Packaging in one of the companion Book Cover Keyboards at no extra cost, you can now score a complete Android tablet experience with as much as $160 in savings attached. The Galaxy Tab S9+ is a headliner at $999.99 shipped for the 256GB capacity, including the keyboard folio to pack in an extra $160 in savings. You just have to add both to your cart to lock-in the savings. This is one of the first promotions so far on the new release that just began shipping earlier in the month. By comparison, the pre-order discount was a 50% discount on the first-party accessory.

Samsung’s latest tablet arrives as the Galaxy Tab S9+, an Android machine powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and backed by a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen. Wi-Fi 7 support is onboard to go alongside its refreshed form-factor that arrives with an IP68 water-resistance rating and Super Fast Charging support. Over at 9to5Google, we fully explore what’s new this time around across the whole Galaxy Tab S9 lineup, of which the 11-inch model is also getting in on some launch savings.

Alongside its larger counterpart, the savings today continue over to the Galaxy Tab S9. This smaller table boasts much of the same internal capabilities of its larger + series edition, just centered around an 11-inch AMOLED display. You can also lock-in much of the same promotion, with the 128GB Wi-Fi model at $799.99. It includes the usually $140 keyboard accessory at no extra cost, you’ll just have to make sure you add it to your cart.

The new accessory looks to improve the typing experience of your new tablet, sporting a lightweight design that snaps onto the back of your tablet in order to deliver a physical keyboard and some added protection. It even wraps around the spot where the S Pen snaps onto your tablet, making sure things stay in place when thrown in your bag. Just make sure you pick the right model to correspond with whichever Galaxy Tab S9 model you score.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ features:

No matter where you take your Tab S9+, unleash greatness in every experience with a superfast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, our most powerful tablet processor yet. Get ready for intense colors, deep contrasts and unbelievable brilliance on a 12.4” Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen**; Plus, Vision Booster automatically adjusts brightness and contrast. Confidently take your Tab S9+ with you everywhere; With an Armor Aluminum frame, it’s designed to protect against bumps; With an IP68 rating, it’s one of the only water- and dust-resistant tablets on the market.

