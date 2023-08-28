Save $200 on Samsung Galaxy S23+/Ultra smartphones from $800 at Amazon

You can now score some of the best prices yet on Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 collection. New smartphones have been all about the foldables this summer, but now some of the latest standard handsets are retaking the spotlight with some notable discounts. A favorite has the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB at $999.99 shipped in all of the different styles. Down from $1,200, you’re looking at $200 in savings alongside the third-best price to date. This comes within $50 of the Prime Day mention from back in July, with the same savings applying to higher-end storage capacities. Delivering Samsung’s most capable non-folding smartphone, we explore all the ways that the Galaxy S23 Ultra is worth your cash, especially with today’s savings, in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Samsung’s latest S23 Ultra flagship arrives with a similar design as previous year’s versions, just with some notable under the hood improvements. Centered around the refreshed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, there’s also a 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz panel and support for the oh-so popualr S-Pen stylus that can store away in the handset. One adjustment with the screen that’ll be largely appreciated is the noticeably flatter screen curve compared to the preceding S22 Ultra. There’s also 512GB of storage, a 200MP quad camera array, and 5G connectivity.

If you’re looking for the most unique case out there to pair with your new smartphone, Arc’s minimalist aluminum bumper cases protect your Galaxy S23 Ultra with several different, premium finishes.

Those in the market for less flagship-worthy specs can still also save on the other two handsets in the Galaxy S23 series. Both of these are down to some of the best prices to date, too – only beaten really by Prime Day.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features:

Whether you’re headed to a concert or romantic night out, there’s no such thing as bad lighting with Night Mode; Galaxy S23 Ultra lets you capture epic content in any setting with stunning Nightography. Create crystal-clear content worth sharing with Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 200MP camera — the highest camera resolution on a phone; Whether you’re posting or printing, Galaxy S23 Ultra always does the moment justice.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!