SanDisk’s 190MB/s microSD is one of the fastest you can buy, now starting from $20 lows

Update: Alongside the deal below, Amazon has also knocked the 256GB 190MB/s model back down to the $19.99 all-time low. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25.

Amazon is offering a solid price drop on the SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC at $44.99 shipped. This one launched in mid 2022 at $110, quickly dropped into the $80 range, and then began to see some notable price drops this year (it fetches a regular $55 these days via WD). The offer on tap here today matches the price we saw over Prime Day this year and comes within less than $1 of the all-time low. This one is among the fastest models on the market from the big storage brands with an up to 190MB/s transfer speed – it slightly edges out the latest-model 180MB/s PRO Plus microSD cards from Samsung we reviewed recently. It also delivers a 4K and 5K UHD-ready U3 speed class with a V30 video rating and makes for a notable option in compatible smartphones with an A2 app-loading rate for better “in-app performance.” Head below for more details.

You could go for a smaller capacity model to achieve the same speeds for less. But the aforementioned 512GB Samsung model that’s just a touch slower is going for $35 shipped right now on Amazon. This deal comes part of the latest Amazon Samsung storage sale to deliver the lowest price we have tracked on this model since it launched earlier this year. You can browse through the rest of the ongoing Samsung deals we are tracking right here starting from $14 Prime shipped.

And if you’re in the market for a more substantial portable storage medium, this ongoing discount on the 2TB Samsung T7 Shield is waiting at $120 shipped. One of the best prices we have tracked yet, you can get all of the details you need in our deal coverage and hands-on review.

SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC features:

Pair with the SanDisk Professional PRO-READER SD and microSD to achieve maximum speeds (sold separately)

Up to 130MB/s write speeds for fast shooting (Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending upon host device interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.)

4K and 5K UHD-ready with UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30) (Compatible device required. Full HD (1920×1080), 4K UHD (3840 x 2160), and 5K UHD (5120 X 2880) support may vary based upon host device, file attributes and other factors. See HD page on SanDisk site. UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) designates a performance option designed to support real-time video recording with UHS-enabled host devices.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!