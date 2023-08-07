Amazon Samsung storage event from $14: Latest 180MB/s 512GB PRO microSD at $35 low

Amazon has now kicked off a new Samsung memory and storage sale headlined by its 2023 model PRO Plus microSD cards. You’ll find the 256GB and 512GB models on sale for $19.99 and $34.99 shipped. These cards launched at $30 and $60, respectively, back in mid-April as the latest models in the lineup. Now carrying a $28 and $55 regular price directly from Samsung, the 256GB model is matching the Amazon low while the 512GB variant has now dropped to its best price yet. For comparison’s sake, you’ll pay more for the previous-generation 160MB/s models on Amazon right now. With today’s deals you’re scoring the latest 180MB/s variants ready to expand the storage capacity on your Android handset, camera/drone rig, gaming console, and more. Protection against the elements, X-rays, and magnetic conditions, also join a solid 10-year warranty. Get a closer look in our recent hands-on review and head below for more.

Just be sure to swing by this landing page for the rest of Amazon’s latest Samsung storage sale. The brand is easily among the most popular in the product category and you’ll also find some of its latest flagship memory cards bundled with the USB adapters alongside some internal solid-state models for PC upgrades and the like. Everything is waiting for you right here starting from $14 Prime shipped.

If you’re looking for some of the brand’s higher-end internal solutions, we are still tracking a wonderful price on its flagship 7,450MB/s 990 PRO internal SSD with an integrated heatsink. Now sitting down at the $90 shipped Amazon all-time low, it is easily amongst fastest options in the price range and it has never sold for less on Amazon. Get a closer look right here.

Samsung PRO Plus microSD cards features:

Capture seamless 4K videos¹ on your compatible phone or drone with this micro SD memory card. Expanded storage gives you freedom to play more high performance, intensive games on your tablet or gaming device as well as extra memory for your GoPro. Stunningly fast U3, Class10 rated read/write speeds up to 160/120MB/s, let you shoot more photos faster² and 4K videos¹ look sharp with UHS-I Interface. Huge capacities of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB give you plenty of storage space for hi-res photos, must-have apps, and all the media you want. Get extra drone memory that will allow you to record high-quality footage on your DJI drone, store it, and transfer it between devices.

