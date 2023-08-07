Samsung’s USB-C T7 Shield Portable SSDs now up to $65 off starting from $80 shipped

Joining the new microSD and internal SSD sale from this morning, Amazon is now offering one of the best prices on the popular Samsung T7 Shield Portable Solid-State Drive. The 1TB model is now down at $79.99 and the 2TB variant is going for $119.99, both with free shipping in all three color choices. Regularly $110 and $185 respectively these days, you’re looking at the latest model in the T7 lineup at the lowest prices we can find. The 1TB model is now within about $7 of the all-time low and we have only seen the 2TB go for any less once when it dropped to $117 in the black colorway. After coming away particularly impressed in our hands-on review, the T7 Shield and the previous standard model (also on sale down below) are easy to recommend to anyone looking to enhance their EDC or at-home storage capabilities. Head below for more details.

The T7 Shield delivers up to 1,050MB/s strangers speeds with support for USB 3.2 Gen2 alongside USB-C connectivity. The IP65 rating protects it against dust and water and is further bolstered by the rubberized coating wrapping around the exterior of the drive. You can get a complete breakdown of what to expect right here.

While the standard model T7 that delivers very similar specs without the bonus protection against the elements will cost you the same price in the 1TB and 2TB configurations, the 500GB has dropped back to $49.99 shipped. Regularly up to $70, this is within about $2 of the all-time lows and easily one of the most popular options among 9to5Toys readers.

Head over to our Samsung hub for more of the brand’s best gear that happens to be on sale including the just-refreshed M8 Smart Monitor, its latest microSD cards, and more.

Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD features:

Tough, fast, and compact, the all new rugged PSSD T7 Shield is built to endure with the space to create thanks to an IP65 rating for Dust and Water resistance. Transfer massive files in seconds; USB 3.2 Gen 2 and PCIe NVMe achieve soaring sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s, allowing you to edit directly from the drive; The high-tech rubber exterior with Dynamic Thermal Guard controls heat to maintain steady performance for even giant projects.

