Juice up a pair of DualSense gamepads on HyperX’s PS5 charger down at $22 (Reg. $30+)

Amazon is now offering the HyperX ChargePlay Duo DualSense Controller Charger at $21.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. The regularly $30 charger has gone for as much as $33 this year and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal marks the second time it has dropped this low at Amazon this year and is now at the best price we have tracked since a brief $20 offer during the 2022 holiday season. Designed to match the official Sony DualSense controllers nicely, it provides a pair of charging-quipped landing pads for your PS5 gamepads. The weighted base is designed to keep things stable alongside a USB-C charging port, and the relatively clean design – the side-mounted logo remains almost completely out of sight when controllers are docked here. Head below for more details.

You will find some more affordable options out there, but today’s lead offer is a relatively competitive price tag from a brand like HyperX. This NexiGo PS5 Controller Charger comes in at under $17 Prime shipped and also makes for a notably clean charging hub that will match your DualSense setup quite well. I for one would prefer something from HyperX, but the NexiGo is a popular low-priced option on Amazon.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Spider-Man 2 PlayStation 5 console and accessories ahead of the October launch. And more recently, Sony took to its official PlayStation Blog to detail the upcoming new PlayStation 5 Portable player – a $200 handheld you can stream games from your PS5 to over Wi-Fi – as well as the next-generation pro-grade over-ear and in-ear headsets from the brand. All of the details you’ll need on all three are waiting in our coverage from last week.

HyperX ChargePlay Duo DualSense Controller Charger features:

Charges 2 DualSense wireless controllers: Keep a controller charged and ready to swap in for marathon sessions, or make sure you have a controller powered for your friends, siblings, whoever your Player 2 may be.

Weighted base for secure docking: The weighted base and secure docking of the ChargePlay Duo helps it stay put, even in high-traffic areas of the house.

Compact and sleek design: Gets the job done without taking up a lot of space. Features a white/black aesthetic to match the look and feel of your console.

